Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Texas Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 51 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 13 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.333/.489 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 40 hits with six doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .274/.374/.459 so far this year.

McCutchen brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double and three walks.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Pérez Stats

The Rangers' Martin Perez (5-1) will make his 10th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in nine chances this season.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 32-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.520 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 57th.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies May. 19 7.0 7 2 2 7 0 at Athletics May. 12 5.0 8 4 4 3 2 at Angels May. 7 3.2 8 7 7 2 3 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 6.0 6 1 1 2 1 at Reds Apr. 25 6.1 6 1 0 5 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 59 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .301/.377/.490 on the season.

Semien has hit safely in 13 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .349 with three doubles, two triples, a walk and seven RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 21 2-for-3 2 0 3 3 0 vs. Rockies May. 20 3-for-5 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has put up 45 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .256/.323/.540 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 20 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

