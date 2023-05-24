Martin Perez will take the mound for the Texas Rangers (30-18) on Wednesday, May 24 against the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-23), who will answer with Johan Oviedo. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

The Rangers are listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+105). Texas (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Pirates vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (5-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-3, 4.69 ERA)

Pirates vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 17, or 65.4%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rangers have a 17-8 record (winning 68% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Rangers went 6-1 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (45.7%) in those games.

This year, the Pirates have won 14 of 30 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Pirates had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+225)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1000 - 4th

