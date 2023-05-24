How to Watch the Pirates vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Adolis Garcia and Bryan Reynolds.
Pirates vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 43 home runs.
- Pittsburgh ranks 16th in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh has scored 210 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).
- The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.307 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 13-3
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Zac Gallen
|5/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-3
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Merrill Kelly
|5/22/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-4
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Dane Dunning
|5/23/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-1
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|George Kirby
|5/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Luis Castillo
|5/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Marco Gonzales
|5/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Logan Webb
