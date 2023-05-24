The Texas Rangers versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Adolis Garcia and Bryan Reynolds.

Pirates vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 43 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks 16th in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored 210 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.307 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks W 13-3 Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen 5/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home Mitch Keller Brandon Pfaadt 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-3 Home Roansy Contreras Merrill Kelly 5/22/2023 Rangers W 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Dane Dunning 5/23/2023 Rangers L 6-1 Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi 5/24/2023 Rangers - Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez 5/26/2023 Mariners - Away Mitch Keller George Kirby 5/27/2023 Mariners - Away Roansy Contreras Luis Castillo 5/28/2023 Mariners - Away Luis Ortiz Marco Gonzales 5/29/2023 Giants - Away Rich Hill Anthony DeSclafani 5/30/2023 Giants - Away Johan Oviedo Logan Webb

