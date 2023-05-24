Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers (30-18) and Pittsburgh Pirates (25-23) matching up at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 12:35 PM ET on May 24.

The probable pitchers are Martin Perez (5-1) for the Rangers and Johan Oviedo (3-3) for the Pirates.

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.

The Pirates have been victorious in 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 14-16 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (210 total, 4.4 per game).

The Pirates have the seventh-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule