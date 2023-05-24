The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is batting .232 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 15 walks.
  • Hayes has gotten a hit in 28 of 45 games this year (62.2%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (26.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • Hayes has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (20.0%), with more than one RBI in four of them (8.9%).
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this year (42.2%), including five games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.262 AVG .233
.333 OBP .288
.369 SLG .356
6 XBH 6
0 HR 1
3 RBI 6
10/7 K/BB 10/6
3 SB 2
Home Away
22 GP 23
13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • Perez (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.01), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 57th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
