Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .232 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 15 walks.
- Hayes has gotten a hit in 28 of 45 games this year (62.2%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (26.7%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (20.0%), with more than one RBI in four of them (8.9%).
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (42.2%), including five games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.288
|.369
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|10/6
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (17.4%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Perez (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.01), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 57th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
