The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae and his .441 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .264 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Bae will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 over the course of his last outings.

Bae has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 40 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.

In 40 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Bae has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (17.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (10.0%).

In 35.0% of his games this season (14 of 40), he has scored, and in six of those games (15.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .233 AVG .245 .283 OBP .310 .349 SLG .321 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 5 RBI 4 14/3 K/BB 11/4 7 SB 7 Home Away 18 GP 22 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings