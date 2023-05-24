Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae and his .441 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .264 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Bae will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 over the course of his last outings.
- Bae has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 40 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.
- In 40 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (17.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (10.0%).
- In 35.0% of his games this season (14 of 40), he has scored, and in six of those games (15.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.233
|AVG
|.245
|.283
|OBP
|.310
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|14/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.6%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 48 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.01), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 57th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
