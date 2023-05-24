Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .321 with a double, a triple, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is batting .317 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
- Delay has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this season (11 of 19), with more than one hit five times (26.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (26.3%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 19 games (21.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|.346
|AVG
|.375
|.414
|OBP
|.407
|.385
|SLG
|.708
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|4/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 48 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers will send Perez (5-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.01), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 57th in K/9 (6.9).
