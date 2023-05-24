Connor Joe -- .192 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is hitting .262 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 51.2% of his 41 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • In 12.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Joe has driven in a run in 12 games this year (29.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (14.6%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.261 AVG .283
.393 OBP .358
.500 SLG .567
7 XBH 10
2 HR 2
7 RBI 5
15/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 2
Home Away
20 GP 21
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • The Rangers will send Perez (5-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.520 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 57th.
