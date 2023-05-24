Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Joe -- .192 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .262 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- In 51.2% of his 41 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 12.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has driven in a run in 12 games this year (29.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (14.6%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.261
|AVG
|.283
|.393
|OBP
|.358
|.500
|SLG
|.567
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|15/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (47.6%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- The Rangers will send Perez (5-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.520 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 57th.
