Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Carlos Santana (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Rangers Player Props
|Pirates vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 14 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .233.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 45 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.
- In 45 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Santana has driven in a run in 16 games this year (35.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (31.1%), including three games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.206
|AVG
|.286
|.296
|OBP
|.373
|.317
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|14/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (27.3%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (45.5%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Perez (5-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.01), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 57th in K/9 (6.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.