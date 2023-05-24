Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Hedges -- hitting .161 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has three doubles and seven walks while batting .154.
- Hedges has had a base hit in 11 of 27 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his 27 games this year.
- Hedges has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five games this season (18.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.208
|AVG
|.094
|.240
|OBP
|.216
|.250
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 48 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Perez (5-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.01), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 57th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers.
