Austin Hedges -- hitting .161 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has three doubles and seven walks while batting .154.

Hedges has had a base hit in 11 of 27 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his 27 games this year.

Hedges has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five games this season (18.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .208 AVG .094 .240 OBP .216 .250 SLG .125 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 8/0 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 13 GP 14 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings