Andrew McCutchen and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Rangers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 40 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 60th in slugging.
  • McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • McCutchen has driven in a run in 13 games this season (31.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 19 of 42 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
.292 AVG .226
.386 OBP .351
.500 SLG .484
4 XBH 8
3 HR 4
9 RBI 9
12/8 K/BB 15/12
3 SB 1
Home Away
20 GP 22
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • Perez (5-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.520 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.