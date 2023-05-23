The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano and his .586 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Rangers.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano is hitting .264 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
  • Marcano has had a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits three times (11.5%).
  • He has homered in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year (19.2%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
.296 AVG .182
.345 OBP .333
.444 SLG .318
2 XBH 2
1 HR 0
1 RBI 2
4/1 K/BB 3/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 14
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
  • The Rangers surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks 13th, .994 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 29th.
