The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano and his .586 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Rangers.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

PNC Park

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is hitting .264 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

Marcano has had a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits three times (11.5%).

He has homered in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (19.2%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 .296 AVG .182 .345 OBP .333 .444 SLG .318 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 1 RBI 2 4/1 K/BB 3/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 14 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings