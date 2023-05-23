The Texas Rangers (29-18) are looking for Marcus Semien to extend a 12-game hitting streak versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22) on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) against the Pirates and Rich Hill (4-3).

Pirates vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (5-2, 2.83 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (4-3, 3.99 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

During nine games this season, the 43-year-old has a 3.99 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.

Hill is trying to collect his fifth quality start of the year.

Hill is looking to secure his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers will hand the ball to Eovaldi (5-2) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, a 6.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .994 in nine games this season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 33-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.83), eighth in WHIP (.994), and 29th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

