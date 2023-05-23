Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Rangers on May 23, 2023
Player props are available for Marcus Semien and Bryan Reynolds, among others, when the Texas Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 50 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 13 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .287/.335/.489 so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 17
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 38 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .266/.365/.448 so far this season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 19
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 17
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Nathan Eovaldi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Eovaldi Stats
- Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 10th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.
- Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks 13th, .994 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 29th.
Eovaldi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|May. 17
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 11
|8.2
|3
|0
|0
|12
|1
|at Angels
|May. 6
|8.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 29
|9.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 24
|6.0
|6
|4
|3
|7
|1
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 58 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .304/.381/.487 on the year.
- Semien will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and eight RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 21
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 20
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 43 hits with six doubles, 14 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .250/.320/.529 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 21
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
