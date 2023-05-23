Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (29-18) will clash with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22) at PNC Park on Tuesday, May 23. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rangers (-165). An 8-run total is set for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (5-2, 2.83 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (4-3, 3.99 ERA)

Pirates vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 16 out of the 25 games, or 64%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 13-3 (winning 81.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Texas has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers went 5-2 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 16, or 47.1%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Pirates have won five of 10 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+240) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1000 - 4th

