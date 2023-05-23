How to Watch the Pirates vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 43 home runs.
- Pittsburgh is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- The Pirates' .245 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored 209 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).
- The Pirates rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has the seventh-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.309 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Rich Hill (4-3) will make his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Hill has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-0
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 13-3
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Zac Gallen
|5/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-3
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Merrill Kelly
|5/22/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-4
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Dane Dunning
|5/23/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|George Kirby
|5/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Luis Castillo
|5/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Marco Gonzales
|5/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Anthony DeSclafani
