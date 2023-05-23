The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 43 home runs.

Pittsburgh is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Pirates' .245 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored 209 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Pirates rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the seventh-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.309 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Rich Hill (4-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Hill has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Tigers W 8-0 Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks W 13-3 Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen 5/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home Mitch Keller Brandon Pfaadt 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-3 Home Roansy Contreras Merrill Kelly 5/22/2023 Rangers W 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Dane Dunning 5/23/2023 Rangers - Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi 5/24/2023 Rangers - Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez 5/26/2023 Mariners - Away Mitch Keller George Kirby 5/27/2023 Mariners - Away Roansy Contreras Luis Castillo 5/28/2023 Mariners - Away Luis Ortiz Marco Gonzales 5/29/2023 Giants - Away Rich Hill Anthony DeSclafani

