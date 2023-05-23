Pirates vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers meet Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at PNC Park.
The Rangers have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+135). The total is 8 runs for the matchup.
Pirates vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-160
|+135
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their foes are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (47.1%) in those contests.
- Pittsburgh has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 5-5 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 23 of its 47 games with a total this season.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-11
|13-11
|11-10
|14-12
|17-18
|8-4
