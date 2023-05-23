Pirates vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (29-18) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on May 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) to the mound, while Rich Hill (4-3) will answer the bell for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Pirates vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.
- The Pirates have come away with 16 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 5-5 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (209 total), Pittsburgh is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Pirates have the seventh-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|@ Tigers
|W 8-0
|Rich Hill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 19
|Diamondbacks
|W 13-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Zac Gallen
|May 20
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Mitch Keller vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 21
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-3
|Roansy Contreras vs Merrill Kelly
|May 22
|Rangers
|W 6-4
|Luis Ortiz vs Dane Dunning
|May 23
|Rangers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 24
|Rangers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Martín Pérez
|May 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Mitch Keller vs George Kirby
|May 27
|@ Mariners
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Luis Castillo
|May 28
|@ Mariners
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Marco Gonzales
|May 29
|@ Giants
|-
|Rich Hill vs Anthony DeSclafani
