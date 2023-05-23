Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (29-18) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on May 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) to the mound, while Rich Hill (4-3) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have come away with 16 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 5-5 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (209 total), Pittsburgh is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Pirates have the seventh-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule