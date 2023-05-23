On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .254 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Bae will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 over the course of his last games.

Bae has picked up a hit in 22 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In 39 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Bae has had at least one RBI in 17.9% of his games this year (seven of 39), with more than one RBI four times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.4%.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .233 AVG .245 .283 OBP .310 .349 SLG .321 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 5 RBI 4 14/3 K/BB 11/4 7 SB 7 Home Away 17 GP 22 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings