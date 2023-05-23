Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Rangers Player Props
|Pirates vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Rangers Prediction
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .254 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Bae will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 over the course of his last games.
- Bae has picked up a hit in 22 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 39 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Bae has had at least one RBI in 17.9% of his games this year (seven of 39), with more than one RBI four times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.233
|AVG
|.245
|.283
|OBP
|.310
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|14/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|22
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.6%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi (5-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.83), eighth in WHIP (.994), and 29th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.