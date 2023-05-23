Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .233.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 125th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 54th in slugging.
- In 53.8% of his games this season (21 of 39), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 35.9% of his games this year (14 of 39), with two or more RBI four times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|.208
|AVG
|.250
|.338
|OBP
|.367
|.434
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|13/8
|4
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks 13th, .994 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
