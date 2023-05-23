Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .239 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.5% of those games.
- He has homered in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 16 games this year (36.4%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 31.8% of his games this year (14 of 44), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.206
|AVG
|.286
|.296
|OBP
|.373
|.317
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|14/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (27.3%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (45.5%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 48 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi (5-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.83 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks 13th, .994 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
