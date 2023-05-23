The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .266 with 23 walks and 22 runs scored.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 68th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
  • McCutchen has gotten a hit in 26 of 41 games this year (63.4%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (22.0%).
  • In 17.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • McCutchen has driven in a run in 13 games this year (31.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 43.9% of his games this year (18 of 41), with two or more runs four times (9.8%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
.292 AVG .226
.386 OBP .351
.500 SLG .484
4 XBH 8
3 HR 4
9 RBI 9
12/8 K/BB 15/12
3 SB 1
19 GP 22
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 48 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks 13th, .994 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
