Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .266 with 23 walks and 22 runs scored.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 68th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 26 of 41 games this year (63.4%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (22.0%).
- In 17.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in 13 games this year (31.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 43.9% of his games this year (18 of 41), with two or more runs four times (9.8%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.226
|.386
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.484
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|22
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (18.2%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (36.4%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 48 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks 13th, .994 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
