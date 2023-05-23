The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .266 with 23 walks and 22 runs scored.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 68th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 26 of 41 games this year (63.4%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (22.0%).

In 17.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has driven in a run in 13 games this year (31.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 43.9% of his games this year (18 of 41), with two or more runs four times (9.8%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .292 AVG .226 .386 OBP .351 .500 SLG .484 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/8 K/BB 15/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 22 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

