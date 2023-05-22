The Texas Rangers (29-17) are looking for Marcus Semien to prolong an 11-game hitting streak versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22) on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The Rangers will give the ball to Dane Dunning (4-0, 1.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Luis Ortiz (0-2, 5.63 ERA).

Pirates vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (4-0, 1.69 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (0-2, 5.63 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

The Pirates will send Ortiz (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed three innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In two games this season, he has a 5.63 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .359 against him.

Ortiz heads into the game with one outing of five or more innings pitched this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers will hand the ball to Dunning (4-0) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 1.69 and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .195 in 11 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

