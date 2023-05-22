Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to get the better of Luis Ortiz, the Pittsburgh Pirates' named starter, on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 42 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks 16th in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .243 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored 203 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.315 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Ortiz will take to the mound for the Pirates, his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw three innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Detroit Tigers.

Ortiz has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4 innings per appearance.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Tigers L 4-0 Away Luis Ortiz Michael Lorenzen 5/17/2023 Tigers W 8-0 Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks W 13-3 Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen 5/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home Mitch Keller Brandon Pfaadt 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-3 Home Roansy Contreras Merrill Kelly 5/22/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Ortiz Dane Dunning 5/23/2023 Rangers - Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi 5/24/2023 Rangers - Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez 5/26/2023 Mariners - Away Mitch Keller George Kirby 5/27/2023 Mariners - Away Roansy Contreras Luis Castillo 5/28/2023 Mariners - Away Luis Ortiz Marco Gonzales

