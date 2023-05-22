Pirates vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Monday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Marcus Semien and Bryan Reynolds -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
The favored Rangers have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.
Pirates vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-140
|+115
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-4.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those games.
- Pittsburgh has entered 22 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 10-12 in those contests.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of its 46 opportunities.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-11
|13-11
|11-10
|13-12
|16-18
|8-4
