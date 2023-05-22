Monday's game features the Texas Rangers (29-17) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22) matching up at PNC Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on May 22.

The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (4-0) versus the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (0-2).

Pirates vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 7, Pirates 6.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Pirates have come away with 15 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 12 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 16 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (203 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Pirates Schedule