Pirates vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Monday's game features the Texas Rangers (29-17) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22) matching up at PNC Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on May 22.
The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (4-0) versus the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (0-2).
Pirates vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Pirates vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 7, Pirates 6.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-4.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
- The Pirates have come away with 15 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 12 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 16 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (203 total runs).
- Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|@ Tigers
|L 4-0
|Luis Ortiz vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 17
|@ Tigers
|W 8-0
|Rich Hill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 19
|Diamondbacks
|W 13-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Zac Gallen
|May 20
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Mitch Keller vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 21
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-3
|Roansy Contreras vs Merrill Kelly
|May 22
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Dane Dunning
|May 23
|Rangers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 24
|Rangers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Martín Pérez
|May 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Mitch Keller vs George Kirby
|May 27
|@ Mariners
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Luis Castillo
|May 28
|@ Mariners
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Marco Gonzales
