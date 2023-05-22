Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday will see the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead in the series 2-0. The Panthers are favored (-110) in this matchup with the Hurricanes (-110).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina has played 45 games this season with more than 5.5 goals.

The Panthers are 13-9 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Hurricanes have been the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent in five of those games.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Florida is 13-9 (winning 59.1% of the time).

Carolina is 7-6 when it is underdogs of -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+125) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+135) - Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+165) -

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-133)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 9-1-0 0-0 3-7-0 6.4 3.4 2.4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.6 2.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.