The Arizona Diamondbacks (26-20) and Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21) play on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (4-3) to the mound, while Roansy Contreras (3-4) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023

1:35 PM ET

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (4-3, 3.27 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.40 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Roansy Contreras

Contreras makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday, May 13 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.40 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing batters.

Contreras has recorded four quality starts this year.

Contreras will aim to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (4-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 34-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 3.27, a 2.62 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.089.

He has earned a quality start five times in nine starts this season.

Kelly has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 29th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 26th.

