Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Bryan Reynolds are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet at PNC Park on Sunday (first pitch at 1:35 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 48 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .289/.335/.500 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 at Tigers May. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Tigers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has put up 36 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.366/.459 so far this season.

McCutchen brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with a walk and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Tigers May. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Tigers May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly (4-3) for his 10th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in nine chances this season.

Kelly has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 34-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 29th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 26th.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 15 7.0 4 2 1 9 1 vs. Marlins May. 10 6.0 4 4 4 6 1 vs. Nationals May. 5 7.0 4 1 1 10 1 at Rockies Apr. 28 6.0 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Padres Apr. 22 5.0 3 4 4 7 5

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Gurriel Stats

Gurriel has 47 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .307/.367/.536 on the year.

Gurriel hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .300 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics May. 15 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 41 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .256/.318/.513 on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Giants May. 14 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0

