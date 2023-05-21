The Arizona Diamondbacks (26-20) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21) will go head to head on Sunday, May 21 at PNC Park, with Merrill Kelly pitching for the Diamondbacks and Roansy Contreras taking the mound for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +110. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (4-3, 3.27 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.40 ERA)

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 8-6 (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Arizona has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks went 3-3 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 15, or 46.9%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 12-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) Duane Underwood Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Chris Owings 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1000 - 4th

