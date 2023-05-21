How to Watch the Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field on Sunday at PNC Park against Merrill Kelly, who is projected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Pirates Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 42 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Pittsburgh is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- The Pirates' .245 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 200 (4.4 per game).
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).
- The Pirates rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has the sixth-best ERA (3.68) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.310 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Roansy Contreras (3-4) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, May 13, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Contreras has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-0
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Gibson
|5/16/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-0
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/17/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-0
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 13-3
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Zac Gallen
|5/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Merrill Kelly
|5/22/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Dane Dunning
|5/23/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|George Kirby
|5/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Luis Castillo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.