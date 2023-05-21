Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field on Sunday at PNC Park against Merrill Kelly, who is projected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 42 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Pittsburgh is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Pirates' .245 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 200 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Pirates rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the sixth-best ERA (3.68) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.310 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Roansy Contreras (3-4) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, May 13, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Contreras has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Orioles W 4-0 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson 5/16/2023 Tigers L 4-0 Away Luis Ortiz Michael Lorenzen 5/17/2023 Tigers W 8-0 Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks W 13-3 Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen 5/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home Mitch Keller Brandon Pfaadt 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Roansy Contreras Merrill Kelly 5/22/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Ortiz Dane Dunning 5/23/2023 Rangers - Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi 5/24/2023 Rangers - Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez 5/26/2023 Mariners - Away Mitch Keller George Kirby 5/27/2023 Mariners - Away Roansy Contreras Luis Castillo

