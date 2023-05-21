Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at PNC Park against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (-135). The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -135 +110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The last 10 Pirates games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (46.9%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 12-12, a 50% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 21 of 45 chances this season.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-10 13-11 11-9 13-12 16-17 8-4

