Sunday's game at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21) going head to head against the Arizona Diamondbacks (26-20) at 1:35 PM ET (on May 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Pirates, so expect a tight matchup.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (4-3) versus the Pirates and Roansy Contreras (3-4).

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Pirates have been victorious in 15, or 46.9%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 12 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 15 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (200 total runs).

The Pirates have the sixth-best ERA (3.68) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule