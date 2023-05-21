Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Sunday's game at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21) going head to head against the Arizona Diamondbacks (26-20) at 1:35 PM ET (on May 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Pirates, so expect a tight matchup.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (4-3) versus the Pirates and Roansy Contreras (3-4).
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-3.
- When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.
- The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Pirates have been victorious in 15, or 46.9%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 12 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 15 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (200 total runs).
- The Pirates have the sixth-best ERA (3.68) in the majors this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|@ Orioles
|W 4-0
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Gibson
|May 16
|@ Tigers
|L 4-0
|Luis Ortiz vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 17
|@ Tigers
|W 8-0
|Rich Hill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 19
|Diamondbacks
|W 13-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Zac Gallen
|May 20
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Mitch Keller vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 21
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Merrill Kelly
|May 22
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Dane Dunning
|May 23
|Rangers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 24
|Rangers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Martín Pérez
|May 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Mitch Keller vs George Kirby
|May 27
|@ Mariners
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Luis Castillo
