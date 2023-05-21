The Vegas Golden Knights ready for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL 1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars' total of 215 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is third in the league.

The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Stars are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players