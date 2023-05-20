Yandy Diaz takes a 12-game hitting streak into the Tampa Bay Rays' (33-13) game versus the Milwaukee Brewers (24-20) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Tropicana Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (5-1) to the mound, while Eric Lauer (4-4) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Rays vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (5-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Lauer - MIL (4-4, 4.54 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (5-1) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 29-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 3.38, an 8.80 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.075.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eric Lauer

The Brewers will send Lauer (4-4) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.54 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.

Lauer has recorded two quality starts this season.

Lauer is looking to collect his fifth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

