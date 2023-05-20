The Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20) on Saturday at PNC Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Mitch Keller (5-1) for the Pirates and Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) for the Diamondbacks.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (5-1, 2.38 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-1, 8.59 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

The Pirates will hand the ball to Keller (5-1) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 2.38, a 4.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.041.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Keller has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt (0-1) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has an 8.59 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.59, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .293 batting average against him.

Pfaadt will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.