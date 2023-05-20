Mitch Keller will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) on Saturday, May 20 against the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20), who will counter with Brandon Pfaadt. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

The favored Pirates have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +120. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (5-1, 2.38 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-1, 8.59 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Pirates and Diamondbacks matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (-145), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Pirates are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have won eight out of the 11 games, or 72.7%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Pirates have a record of 6-3 (66.7%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates went 1-2 over the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious six times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Duane Underwood Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Pirates, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1000 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.