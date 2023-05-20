Andrew McCutchen and Christian Walker will be among the stars on display when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates average 1.0 home run per game to rank 23rd in MLB play with 42 total home runs.

Pittsburgh's .405 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Pirates are 16th in the majors with a .246 batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 16th in runs scored with 197 (4.5 per game).

The Pirates rank 12th in MLB with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Pirates strike out 8.5 times per game, the 10th-fewest average in baseball.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pittsburgh has a 3.67 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.320).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Keller is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Keller will try to extend a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per appearance).

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells 5/14/2023 Orioles W 4-0 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson 5/16/2023 Tigers L 4-0 Away Luis Ortiz Michael Lorenzen 5/17/2023 Tigers W 8-0 Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks W 13-3 Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen 5/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Mitch Keller Brandon Pfaadt 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Roansy Contreras Merrill Kelly 5/22/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Ortiz Dane Dunning 5/23/2023 Rangers - Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi 5/24/2023 Rangers - Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez 5/26/2023 Mariners - Away Mitch Keller George Kirby

