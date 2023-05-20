Saturday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.

The Pirates will call on Mitch Keller (5-1) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (0-1).

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Pirates have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won eight, or 72.7%, of those games.

This season Pittsburgh has won six of its nine games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Pirates, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Pittsburgh ranks 16th in the majors with 197 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates' 3.67 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule