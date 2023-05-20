Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.
The Pirates will call on Mitch Keller (5-1) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (0-1).
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 3.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Pirates have a record of 1-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.
- The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won eight, or 72.7%, of those games.
- This season Pittsburgh has won six of its nine games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Pirates, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Pittsburgh ranks 16th in the majors with 197 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates' 3.67 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|@ Orioles
|L 2-0
|Roansy Contreras vs Tyler Wells
|May 14
|@ Orioles
|W 4-0
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Gibson
|May 16
|@ Tigers
|L 4-0
|Luis Ortiz vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 17
|@ Tigers
|W 8-0
|Rich Hill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 19
|Diamondbacks
|W 13-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Zac Gallen
|May 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 21
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Merrill Kelly
|May 22
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Dane Dunning
|May 23
|Rangers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 24
|Rangers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Martín Pérez
|May 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Mitch Keller vs George Kirby
