See the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39), which currently has three players listed, as the Lakers ready for their Western Conference finals game 3 against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, May 20 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets will try for another victory over the Lakers after a 108-103 win on Thursday. Jamal Murray led the way with a team-high 37 points in the win for the Nuggets, while LeBron James notched 22 points in the loss for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

When Los Angeles totals more than 112.5 points, it is 36-17.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lakers have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 112.9 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 117.2 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Los Angeles knocks down 1.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.8 (24th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.5.

The Lakers rank 19th in the league by averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th in the NBA, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Denver is 37-4.

The Nuggets are averaging 116.3 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 0.5 more than their average for the season (115.8).

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.4%.

The Nuggets rank second in the league averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5.5 223

