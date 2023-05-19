The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday at 6:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Christian Walker, Bryan Reynolds and others in this game.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 47 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .296/.335/.497 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Tigers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has five doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI (32 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .252/.355/.457 slash line so far this season.

McCutchen has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Tigers May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 12 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 10 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Gallen Stats

Zac Gallen (6-1) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 10th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gallen has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 2.35 ERA ranks eighth, .855 WHIP ranks third, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants May. 13 7.2 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Marlins May. 8 7.0 5 1 1 7 1 at Rangers May. 2 5.0 7 3 3 6 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 6.1 4 0 0 12 0 vs. Padres Apr. 21 7.0 2 0 0 11 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Walker has 41 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .268/.331/.536 slash line on the year.

Walker hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two home runs, six walks and three RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Giants May. 14 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has collected 45 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .310/.373/.552 on the season.

Gurriel has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .343 with five doubles, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics May. 15 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Giants May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

