On Friday, May 19, Christian Walker's Arizona Diamondbacks (25-19) visit Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +150 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (6-1, 2.35 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (2-3, 5.14 ERA)

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 11 out of the 18 games, or 61.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have played in four games as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter and won each time.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 4-3 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Pirates have won in 14, or 45.2%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Duane Underwood Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+260)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1000 - 4th

