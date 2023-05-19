Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Friday at PNC Park against Zac Gallen, who is projected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 41 home runs.

Fueled by 132 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 16th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates' .241 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored 184 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the sixth-best ERA (3.69) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.327 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (2-3) will take the mound for the Pirates, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Oviedo will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Bradish 5/13/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells 5/14/2023 Orioles W 4-0 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson 5/16/2023 Tigers L 4-0 Away Luis Ortiz Michael Lorenzen 5/17/2023 Tigers W 8-0 Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen 5/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Mitch Keller Brandon Pfaadt 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Roansy Contreras Merrill Kelly 5/22/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Ortiz Dane Dunning 5/23/2023 Rangers - Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi 5/24/2023 Rangers - Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez

