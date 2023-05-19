Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-19) at 6:35 PM ET (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Pirates, so expect a tight matchup.
The Diamondbacks will call on Zac Gallen (6-1) against the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (2-3).
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 2-5.
- When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.
- The last 10 Pirates contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Pirates have come away with 14 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Pittsburgh has won two of five games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (184 total), Pittsburgh is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Pirates have pitched to a 3.69 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|@ Orioles
|L 6-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Bradish
|May 13
|@ Orioles
|L 2-0
|Roansy Contreras vs Tyler Wells
|May 14
|@ Orioles
|W 4-0
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Gibson
|May 16
|@ Tigers
|L 4-0
|Luis Ortiz vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 17
|@ Tigers
|W 8-0
|Rich Hill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Zac Gallen
|May 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 21
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Merrill Kelly
|May 22
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Dane Dunning
|May 23
|Rangers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 24
|Rangers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Martín Pérez
