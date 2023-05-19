Friday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-19) at 6:35 PM ET (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Pirates, so expect a tight matchup.

The Diamondbacks will call on Zac Gallen (6-1) against the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (2-3).

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 2-5.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Pirates contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Pirates have come away with 14 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Pittsburgh has won two of five games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (184 total), Pittsburgh is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Pirates have pitched to a 3.69 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule