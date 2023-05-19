The New York Liberty will open their 2023 season with a game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and WWOR.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and WWOR

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and WWOR Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty covered 13 times in 25 games with a spread last season.

The Mystics compiled a 16-10-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, 12 Liberty games went over the point total.

Last season, 10 of the Mystics' games hit the over.

