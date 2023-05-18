Hurricanes vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday will see the Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Hurricanes are favored (-145) against the Panthers (+120).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-145
|+125
|-
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|6
|PointsBet
|-145
|+125
|5.5
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Panthers
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Florida has played 69 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
- In the 24 times this season the Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 15-9 in those games.
- The Panthers have been made the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.
- Carolina is 14-8 (victorious in 63.6% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
- Florida has a record of 9-3 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.
Hurricanes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Seth Jarvis
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (-128)
|2.5 (-105)
|Jordan Staal
|0.5 (+210)
|0.5 (+120)
|-
|Martin Necas
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (-143)
|2.5 (-149)
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-154)
|1.5 (+140)
|3.5 (+125)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+230)
|0.5 (+135)
|1.5 (-149)
|Eetu Luostarinen
|0.5 (+280)
|0.5 (+170)
|-
Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|0-0
|7-3-0
|5.4
|3.8
|2.6
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|0-0
|4-6-0
|6.4
|3.3
|3
