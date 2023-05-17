The Detroit Tigers (19-21), who are trying to secure the series sweep, will clash with the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20) on Wednesday, May 17 at Comerica Park, with Eduardo Rodriguez getting the ball for the Tigers and Rich Hill taking the mound for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-2, 1.57 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (3-3, 4.57 ERA)

Pirates vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Pirates vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Tigers have not played a game with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Detroit.

Over the last 10 games, the Tigers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 13 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 1-6.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL Central +900 - 4th

