Pirates vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers will try to beat Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams meet on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Tigers as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run total has been set for the matchup.
Pirates vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Tigers
|-150
|+125
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 1-6.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The past 10 Pirates matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Pittsburgh's past three contests has been 8.5, a span in which the Pirates and their opponents have gone under each time.
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 5-8, a 38.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 19 of its 42 chances.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-9
|12-11
|10-8
|12-12
|15-16
|7-4
