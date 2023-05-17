Pirates vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (19-21) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20) at 1:10 PM ET (on May 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) to the mound, while Rich Hill (3-3) will answer the bell for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Pirates vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 4, Pirates 3.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The past 10 Pirates games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.
- This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (176 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Pirates have the sixth-best ERA (3.78) in the majors this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Rich Hill vs Antonio Senzatela
|May 12
|@ Orioles
|L 6-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Bradish
|May 13
|@ Orioles
|L 2-0
|Roansy Contreras vs Tyler Wells
|May 14
|@ Orioles
|W 4-0
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Gibson
|May 16
|@ Tigers
|L 4-0
|Luis Ortiz vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 17
|@ Tigers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Zac Gallen
|May 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 21
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Merrill Kelly
|May 22
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Dane Dunning
|May 23
|Rangers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Nathan Eovaldi
