On Tuesday, May 16 at 6:40 PM ET, Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (18-21) host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19) in the series opener at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+105). The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - DET (1-2, 4.18 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Pirates vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This is the first time the Tigers will play as favorites this season.

The Tigers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those games.

This year, the Pirates have won 11 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+230) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+270)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 4th

